Ed Sheeran Brings Out Lil Uzi Vert To Perform “XO Tour Llif3” At The 2017 MTV VMAs
Ed Sheeran’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards was certainly one of the more memorable ones of the evening (Aug. 27).
After starting off with a performance of “Shape of You” before the audience at The Forum in Inglewood, California, things took a surprising turn when the “Castle On The Hill” singer began performing Lil Uzi Vert’s massive hit “XO Tour Llif3″ (pronounced “XO Tour Life”).
Meanwhile, Cardi B’s soon-to-be famous facial expression thoroughly described viewer reactions when the blacked-out Uzi rocked the house alongside Sheeran.
See the unexpected performance below.