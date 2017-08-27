Ed Sheeran’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards was certainly one of the more memorable ones of the evening (Aug. 27).

After starting off with a performance of “Shape of You” before the audience at The Forum in Inglewood, California, things took a surprising turn when the “Castle On The Hill” singer began performing Lil Uzi Vert’s massive hit “XO Tour Llif3″ (pronounced “XO Tour Life”).

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s soon-to-be famous facial expression thoroughly described viewer reactions when the blacked-out Uzi rocked the house alongside Sheeran.

See the unexpected performance below.