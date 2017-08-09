El Chapo has a new legal team on deck. The Mexican drug lord has hired four lawyers, one of whom formerly represented the son of infamous mob boss, John Gotti, among other high-profile clients.

Jeffrey Lichtman confirmed joining Chapo’s legal council in an email to Reuters Tuesday (Aug. 8). The New York City attorney is best known for helping John Gotti Jr. beat murder and conspiracy charges in 2005. Litchtman’s clients list also includes The Game and Fat Joe.

The 52-year-old criminal defense lawyer is one of three additions to Chapo’s legal squad, including another lawyer who worked on Gotti’s son’s case, as well as attorneys who represented Mexican drug cartel leader Alfredo Beltran Leyva, and Baltimore drug lord, Richard Wilford.

Leyva was sentenced to life in prison in April, while Wilford received a 28-year sentence in 2014.

Chapo faces a slew of charges for running the Sinaloa Cartel. After being captured in 2015, the now 60-year-old drug kingpin, born Joaquin Guzman, escaped from a maximum-security prison in Mexico. He was later captured and extradited to the U.S. this past January where he pleaded not guilty to federal drug and weapons charges that could put him behind bars for life.

