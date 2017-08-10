If you’re not familiar with the chaos that’s going on in Venezuela, let us remind you real quick. As the conditions worsen in the South American nation, the citizens of Venezuela are suffering as innocent bystanders in a civil war they never asked for. The music industry recently started demanding justice, and now Emilio Rojas, Gill Graff, ShaqIsDope, and Bernz are joining the fight.

READ: Miami Knights: 30 Florida Rappers You Need To Hear Right Now

The four rappers, all of Venezuelan descent, got together to raise awareness of the turmoil with no end in sight on their new song “S.O.S.” Rojas, a New York City native hailing from Washington Heights, reached out to Toronto-based rapper ShaqIsDope and Miami rappers Gill Graff and Bernz of ¡MAYDAY! to shed light on the tragic reality of their families living through all the bombs, struggling to find food, and their fight to stay alive.

Listen to Emilio Rojas, Gill Graff, ShaqIsDope, and Bernz rap their thoughts on Venezuela in their song “S.O.S” below.