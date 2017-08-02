Although Eminem has remained mum on the musical circuit — except for that rapid verse he cemented for Big Sean’s “No Favors” in February — the Detroit native has placed his talents elsewhere in the realm of entertainment.

According to Billboard, Slim Shady will produce a battle-rap comedy called Bodied. The reel, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7, touches upon race relations, KSFM says.

Directed by storied music video visionary Joseph Kahn, the movie highlights revered battle rappers Loaded Lux, Dizaster, and Hollow Da Don. If you’re not familiar with those names (which you should be before you see this film), other stars like Debra Wilson, Charlamagne tha God, and Anthony Michael Hall have signed on to appear in the movie.

Eminem’s rap-battling roots were depicted on the silver screen in the award-winning movie 8 Mile. Directed by Curtis Hanson, the 2002 cinematic feature starred the 44-year-old as well as Mekhi Phifer, Brittany Murphy, and Anthony Mackie.

View the trailer below.