Eminem’s ‘Curtain Call’ Is Longest Charting Rap Album Ever

Eminem’s 2005 compilation LP Curtain Call has been on the Billboard Top 200 album charts for 350 weeks, making it the longest charting rap album in history.

READ: Eminem And Dr. Dre Discuss Their First Meeting In ‘The Defiant Ones’

Curtain Call, which contains hits from Slim Shady such as “Stan,” “Lose Yourself” and “Without Me,” and also includes then-new tracks like “When I’m Gone,” “Fack,” and “Shake That” featuring the late-Nate Dogg.

READ: Eminem Joins Circle Of Producers For Battle-Rap Comedy ‘Bodied’

The album is certified seven times platinum in the U.S., and back in 2005, it sold nearly 441,000 copies in its first week. Two of Em’s other hit albums, The Eminem Show and Recovery, hold the second and third place slots for longest running rap albums, with 329 weeks and 288 weeks, respectively.