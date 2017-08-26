Eminem remains one of the many public figures who’ve been critical of America’s politics, most recently aiming his unabashed comments at Donald Trump.

During a concert in Glasgow, Scotland (Aug. 25), the “Lose Yourself” rapper had a resounding message for the audience. “Ladies and gentlemen, Scotland might have to be our new home because right now sh*t ain’t going so well in the States,” Slim Shady said. “I just want to take this moment out right now and say motherf**k Donald Trump.”

This isn’t the first time Em had a scathing takedown of Trump. He unleashed his true sentiments on Big Sean’s “No Favors,” rapping: “I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando/ Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a bi**h I’ll make his whole brand go under.”

His lyrical admonition also stemmed back to 2016’s “Campaign Speech,” where the award-winning artist called out Trump’s hate-inducing rallies across the nation and his shocking presidential election win.