Comedian and TV host, Eric Andre is willing to go where many people in the music industry aren’t. In a rant on Twitter, Andre blasted the hip-hop community and its support of rappers like Kodak Black and XXXTentacion, who have a long history with allegations of sexual assault and abuse.

“I was just looking at World Star Hip Hop on my IG and they’re always promoting XXX and Kodak Black. and I got upset,” Andre tweeted on Aug. 18. “I was also mad at myself for promoting XXXTentacion’s music the other day. my friend was like, ‘that dude beats up pregnant women.'”

Andre continued to highlight the rappers’ sexual history and unveil statistics pertaining to rape culture. “One out of 3 women are beat, raped, or murdered in their lifetime. that’s 1 billion women. Shits got to stop. No more apathy or indifference,” he wrote. He also urged his followers to take all forms of bigotry seriously, whether it was in music or in politics. “racism, sexism, homophobia – it’s all bigotry. it is all part of the same systemic evil that keeps people subservient and disenfranchised,” he added.

Andre’s rant quickly gained quite a bit of attention. XXXTentacion in particular, noted the discussion, and chose to jump online to explain his side. “Not everything you hear on the Internet is true. You should be adult enough to know that & support the youth before degrading them,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

But if XXX was trying to prove he wasn’t a bad guy, he quickly extinguished any doubts after he tweeted a vulgar, predatory message. “I’m not scared to f**k your underaged sister in her throat though,” he tweeted. His post has now been deleted.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was reportedly arrested and charged for false imprisonment, witness tampering, and aggravated battery. He was accused of beating a pregnant woman. Kodak Black was previously accused of sexual assault in Feb. 2016.