Eric Garner’s family will receive a multi-million dollar payout stemming from a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of New York. According to the New York Post, a judge recently approved nearly $4 million in payments to Garner’s children, mother, and widow.

READ: Eric Garner Chokehold Case To Get Mock Trial In New Film

The money will reportedly be dispersed over the next three months, with Garner’s widow, Esaw Snipes, and youngest child, getting the largest chunks of the settlement. Garner’s 3-year-old daughter, Legacy Jayleen Garner-Miller is set to receive close to $1.3 million, and Snipes will get just under $1.4 million.

“I’m very happy that Legacy is going to be getting an increase in funds from what was originally proposed,” Lorraine Coyle, attorney for Garner’s toddler daughter and her mother told the Post, noting that the toddler’s payment was bumped up from less than $1 million.

Garner’s minor son, Emery, will get 482,000, while his two other daughters, Erica and Emerald Snipes, will each receive $163,600. Their older brother, Eric, will get just over $200,000, and $82,000 will go to Gwen Carr, Garner’s mother and estate manager.

Lawyers who represented the family on and off- since Garner was killed in 2014, requested more than $2 million to cover legal fees. The judge has yet to award a specific amount to the attorneys.

READ: Justice Department Seeks Meeting With Eric Garner’s Family Over Civil Rights Case