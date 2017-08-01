Public Enemy’s Chuck D once said that “rap is black America’s CNN.” And with reason. The Fox Newses of the world historically do worse than underrepresent people of color. At the expense of our truths and integrities, they often misrepresent us by framing our personal narratives to their advantage.

READ: Hollywood’s Diversity Problem Isn’t So Black And White

To combat the alarming dearth of national news outlets dedicated to black communities, and to relieve the mentally exhausting task of “site-hopping,” 25-year-old Eric Townsend – startup engineer, husband, and father of two – has single-handedly built BLVCK, a primary black news hub comprised of seven prominent outlets including BET, Blavity, The Root, and Huffington Post.

Currently available only on iPhones, BLVCK serves as a nucleus for stories centered on what’s shaping and impacting contemporary black American life and culture. Townsend, who also helps run a local Dallas startup and owns a fitness studio with his wife, was keen on making the hub easily accessible for the youth. “I want a place where people can go, share, learn, educate, and communicate in a positive and impactful environment. BLVCK, to me, is just the starting point for this,” he said to Blavity.

READ: It’s Lit: A Mexican Scientist Invents Glow-In-The-Dark Concrete

Download the BLVCK app today on the Apple App Store, as Townsend readies an Android version for 2018. Read more on his innovation here.