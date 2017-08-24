It has been quite the year for Hialeah, Florida’s Eskeerdo. After going into overdrive with an output of new music, the Grammy award–winning writer/artist has set his sights on taking the fans of all the lackluster rappers currently taking up space on music blogs.

The Cuban American mastermind debuts a new track, produced by The Agency, on VIBE today (Aug. 23), dedicated to everyone who did him wrong in the past and now wants to reconcile. Nope: For Eskeerdo, there are no second chances when it comes to love and friendship.

Listen to “No Chance” below.

