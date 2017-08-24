Premiere: Eskeerdo Keeps It Moving On New Track, “No Chance”
It has been quite the year for Hialeah, Florida’s Eskeerdo. After going into overdrive with an output of new music, the Grammy award–winning writer/artist has set his sights on taking the fans of all the lackluster rappers currently taking up space on music blogs.
The Cuban American mastermind debuts a new track, produced by The Agency, on VIBE today (Aug. 23), dedicated to everyone who did him wrong in the past and now wants to reconcile. Nope: For Eskeerdo, there are no second chances when it comes to love and friendship.
Listen to “No Chance” below.