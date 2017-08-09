Fashawn Reminds The Rap Game Of Who He Is On New Song, “Fashawn”

Fashawn is set to release his Manna EP on Friday (Aug. 11). Following the skillfully, and exciting record dubbed, “Manna (Moses),” and the gripping music visuals for “Mother AmeriKKKa,” Fash decides to deliver another offering with an equally thrilling track titled, “Fashawn.”

Over Large Professor’s groovy, and boom-bap instrumental, the Fresno, Calif. MC boasts about his menacing microphone presence as well as his flashy jewels that cover his neck and wrist.

“I got a fully loaded cartridge and thoughts of enemies/Rhymes razor sharp that’s that Rawkus energy/My heart pump Hennessy/Veins pump Don Julio/Rock rubies/Assorted color stones in the jewelry/Picture that, a nigga delegating with diplomats/Used to pitch nickel sacks now I can shit a stack,” raps the Mass Appeal artist.

Manna comes nearly two years after Fash’s album, The Ecology. Fans can pre-order Manna now over at iTunes now.

Listen “Fashawn” below.