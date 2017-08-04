As we gear up for Fashawn’s forthcoming Manna EP, he keeps his consistent run of heavy hitting tracks flowing with his newest single, “Manna (Moses). The rapper takes no shorts or loses over the competition on this one. Fashawn shows no mercy as he spits bars of fire like a demon possessed.

His upcoming EP of the same name includes some legendary appearances from the likes of Snoop Dogg and Large Professor. The project is due out next week on August 11 on all streaming services and digital marketplaces. You can pre-order the project online now.

Listen as he raps about his “survival of the fittest” way of competition as he comes to take awards and all the milk and honey that comes with it.