Stream Fashawn’s ‘Manna’ EP Feat. Snoop Dogg

After releasing two new singles–“Fashawn” and “Manna (Moses)–” and music visuals for “Mother AmeriKKKa,” today (Aug. 11), Mass Appeal signee Fashawn made good on his promise to release his brand new EP dubbed, Manna.

With nine tracks holding fans down, the Fresno, Calif. rhyme-slinger blesses ears and hearts with fearless and boastful sixteens combined with political commentary and black history facts. Songs like “Manna (Moses),” “Mother AmeriKKKa,” “Crack AmeriKKKa,” and “Proud,” respectively, finds Fash cleverly touches on the former topics.

With the exception of a feature from his Left Coast O.G., Snoop Dogg, Fash holds down the EP solo. This is his first effort since 2015’s The Ecology.

Stream Manna below and cop it over at iTunes.