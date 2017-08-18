A Texas man is facing public scrutiny after he was arrested for allegedly leaving his children alone to go to work.

READ Father-Daughter Duo Flip Yo Gotti’s “Rake It Up” Into A Back To School Jam

ABC13 reports Raleigh native Victor Alonzo King was charged with child abuse after his children were found alone in their home on Tuesday (Aug. 15). King’s neighbor called 911 after she noticed the children, ages 8, 7, 5, 3 and 1, weren’t supervised. King is an employee at Chipotle and has been the sole carrier of his children after his wife was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The neighbor tells reporters King left the kids alone in the past. “This was the second time [this happened,] she said. “I called the police department last night because this is the second day the kids were left alone.”

King’s attorney tells a different story of the day in question. The lawyer claims King left the children with a neighbor who stepped out without his knowledge. After he was given a $25,000 bond, he asked the judge to be released early from jail in hopes he can return to the work. “Two weeks ago my wife was diagnosed with stage four cancer. And I’m practically like her only way to pay for all of her medical bills. So I was wondering if I could get out early and I can still work so I won’t lose my job so I can still pay for her medical expenses,” he said.

The judge refused to release King after hearing he was previously charged with child cruelty in 2011.

King is now worried if he remains in jail, he can lose his job. An online fundraiser has been created to raise money for his bail.

READ V Books: Prof. Tera Hunter Explores The Meaning Of Slave Marriages In New Book, ‘Bound In Wedlock’