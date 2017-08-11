After a few bumps along the road, platinum selling Pop/R&B group Fifth Harmony has taken the world by storm despite losing a group member last year. After dropping their Gucci Mane-assisted track “Down,” the group has given us the visuals to their litty second single “Angel,” from their forthcoming third album.

WATCH: Fifth Harmony Make Holding It “Down” Look Good Alongside Gucci Mane

The menacing, yet stylish and colorful visuals feature the group embrace their hip-hop flavor as director David Camarena beautifully brings to life vibrant and menacing vibes. “Angel” is one of a slight departure from what we’re used to seeing, considering the song and video’s darker themes.

WATCH: Fifth Harmony And Gucci Mane Perform “Down” On ‘The Tonight Show’

Fifth Harmony’s third album is set to drop Aug. 25 and will be their first full length project without former member Camila Cabello. She left in December 2016 to pursue a solo career. When asked by Billboard in their recent cover story if they would ever bring in a new member they replied, “Heeeell naaaw!” citing the fans as Cabello’s replacement.