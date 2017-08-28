Fifth Harmony Brings Out Gucci Mane At the 2017 MTV VMA Awards

Quartet Fifth Harmony kicked off their eclectic MTV Video Music Awards set with a performance of their latest hit, “Angel”. After a colorful transition, the four ladies smashed through glass doors, hit a split and went straight into their collabo, “Down” featuring Gucci Mane.

Rocking a slick, tan Gucci suit, Guwop rocked the house with his verse. Earlier in the evening, The Wopster won a “Moon Person” for his appearance in the group’s “Best Pop Video.”

Watch their performance below.