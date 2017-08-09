The summer weather is sweltering hot all around the country, but that’s not stopping Flipp Dinero from taking full advantage of everything fun under the sun in New York City. The outgoing Brooklynite dropped his debut EP The Guala Way via Cinematic Music Group, which features eight tracks including his standout record “On Some.”

“I’m big on versatility,” Flipp told Billboard about his EP back in May. “I really feel like versatility is what determines an artist and what makes an artist go far. I got the soulful rap and I have the melodic tracks. I have everything that’s in that EP. I’m the type of person [where] I don’t really like talking. Actions speak louder than words. Trust me, my EP is a problem.”

Since “On Some” shines as one of the most melodic tracks on the EP, Flipp had to give it the video treatment with the help of SHOTBYCISCO behind the lens. In the short flick, Flipp and his crew spends the afternoon outside in the streets giving out ice cream cones to the kids on their block. Once the street lights turn on, the crew heads down to the fair to end the night.

Watch Flipp Dinero and his crew turn up under the scorching sun in his video for “On Some” below.