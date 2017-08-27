More Americans were more surprised Donald Trump actually became president than to learn Floyd Maywaeather defeated Conor McGregor during Saturday night’s fight (Aug. 26). Mayweather upped his already impressive 49-0 record to 50-0 surpassing heavyweight boxing legend Rocky Marciano. After the fight, Mayweather said this was his last dance in the ring.

READ Floyd Mayweather Accuses Rap Industry Of Making It “Cool” To Be Drug Addicts

“This was my last fight tonight, for sure,” Mayweather said. “Tonight was my last fight. Tonight I chose the right dance partner to dance with. Conor, you are a hell of a champion.

The ridiculously hyped junior middleweight fight was witnessed by 14, 623 people at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and countless others who ordered it on Pay Per View. Celebrity sightings including J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez, P. Diddy and Cassie, Nas, Lebron James and wife Savannah, Jamie Foxx, Don Cheadle and more.

It was McGregor who planted the seed to fight Mayweather, and after some time Mayweather finally agreed to go pound-for-pound with the MMA fighter. While it’s reported 40-year-old Mayweather was slated to pocket $100 million, he’s expected to go home with closer to $200 million, while McGregor was promised around $30 million but will likely walk away with $100 million.

READ Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Causes Stir At Daughter’s Cheerleading Competition

After the fight, 29-year-old McGregor gave Mayweather his just due, not only as a fighter but as a strategist in the ring.

He’s composed, he’s not that fast, he’s not that powerful, but, boy, is he composed in there,” McGregor said. “I thought it was close though, and I thought it was a bit of an early stoppage. I was just a little fatigued. He was just a lot more composed with his shots. I have to give it to him, that’s what 50 pro fights will do for you.”

The Internet was in rare form for the fight and provided A1 memes and gif.

Who the hell is the writer for “the Simpsons”

…nah they beginning to scare me, they predicted this too #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/C0UsKdISus — Tshego Matsetse (@tshego_matsetse) August 27, 2017