Atlanta’s diamond in the rough ForteBowie returns with a new track this week. As his own answer to SZA’s fan favorite “The Weekend,” the singer/songwriter opens up about a chain of unpreventable events on the song, “Saturday Love.”

LINK: Stream FortieBowie’s Vice Haus 2 Mixtape

The crooner fine-tunes this track as he keeps it one-hundred about how it all went down one weekend. There was a bit of creepin’ and a bit of scandalous behavior, but there was no denying who wanted it more.

Forte is set to release a new project this fall with his hometeam, Think Its A Game Records.