During a segment on Fox & Friends on Monday morning (Aug. 21), American Tea Party activist Katrina Pierson argued Confederate flags and monuments are apparently a good thing. Pierson got into a heated debate with John Hopkins University professor and political commentator Wendy Osefo on the topic, The Grio reports.

Pierson’s seemingly unpopular opinion came after Osefo stated how detrimental these Confederate movements are, and how they represent a dark time in American history. “This is a symbol of hatred and division. And while it is a piece of American history, it’s not necessarily the good part of American history. It’s actually nefarious,” she said. “So it doesn’t deserve a place on state grounds. It deserves a place in museums. And that’s where they need to be.”

“It absolutely deserves a place, because bad history is still good history for this country,” Pierson argued back.

“Slavery is good history?” Osefo then questioned.

And then the inevitable happened when Pierson declared she actually thinks slavery is a part of good history, and necessary as she questioned where we would be today had the Civil War not happened.

“How would our children even know how special and how wonderful this country is that we can even be having this discussion today?” Pierson added.

A perplexed Osefo then asked: “How special slavery is? You know how many people died?”