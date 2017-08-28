Frank Ocean Debuts “Provider” On ‘blonded RADIO’

The always elusive Frank Ocean released a surprise new track on Sunday (Aug 27) evening. Titled “Provider,” the song sounds like a stream of consciousness where the singer brings a range of thoughts together over a jazzy jam session.

Along with the sparse record, Frank debuted a freestyle of sorts over 2 Chainz “Royce Rolls Bitch.”

“Provider” was liberated on Frank’s blonded RADIO with a number of cuts from artists of his liking. SZA, Japanese Breakfast, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Sky Ferreira and more are all featured on a playlist from the show.