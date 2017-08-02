On Tuesday (Aug. 1), Ugandan dance troupe Triplets Ghetto Kids joined French Montana and Swae Lee on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Unforgettable.”

Visibly a ton of fun and full of energy, the crew’s performance (above) saw the kids break out and break down their signature moves onstage. Prior to their performance, Montana shared a sneak peek on his Instagram of what to expect later that evening.

The Triplets Ghetto Kids and French Montana front VIBE’s latest digital cover, where the rapper details his journey to Uganda and his relationship with the youth group, who share their thoughts on coming to America, performing worldwide, and more.