It goes without saying French Montana has some of the most lavish-looking videos in hip-hop. He continues with this theme, releasing exotic visuals for “White Dress” off his new album, Jungle Rules.

In “White Dress,” French and director Stack Moses take the jungle motif to upper echelons, as French balances the savage nature of the wild with some sweet, artistic and sensual imagery. We watch them take the song’s lyrical imagery and the seductive vibes, and turn it into a cinematic display featuring black panthers, floral offerings and, of course, scantily clad women in masks.

The gaudy Bronx spitter and newest VIBE cover star is riding on a high this summer as he also dropped one of his biggest singles alongside Rae Sremmerd’s Swae Lee, “Unforgettable.” The song grew to become his first hit record, cracking the Billboard Top 10 charts.

Jungle Rules is available on all digital markets and streaming services now. Check it out right here.