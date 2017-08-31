G-Eazy & Cardi B Debut New Collab On Dive Bar Tour

It’s safe to say, Cardi B is owning Summer ’17. And while her single “Bodak Yellow,” is steadily climbing the charts, the Bronx native has been practicing her craft on a number of new collaborations. G-Eazy recently welcomed Cardi on the stage during his Budlight Dive Bar Tour, in which the duo debuted their forthcoming single, “No Limit.”

While it was sort of difficult to hear over the screaming fans, the song seems to have a hard-hitting hip-hop beat. In fan videos taken from the concert, Cardi and G-Eazy are seen sharing the stage as they each deliver a set of aggressive and high-energu bars. “If I hit it one time, I’ma pipe her,” Eazy raps. “If I hit two times, then I like her / If I fuck three times, I’ma wife her.” Cardi then comes in where she stresses her mission to get money.

“No Limit” is expected to be a single off of G-Eazy’s upcoming project, The Beautiful & Damned, which is due out sometime this fall. The new album will serve as a long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s When It’s Dark Out. Hopefully, fans can get the official single drop for “No Limit” soon. In the meantime check out the clip below.