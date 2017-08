After connecting earlier this year at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, G-Eazy and Jadakiss deliver their first official collaboration, “Get A Bag.” Both MCs bring pungent lines as they encourage all hustlers to stay on the paper chase.

The Cali rapper also released “Just Friends” featuring Phem, “Wave” featuring Rexx Life Raj, and “Nothing Wrong” with his Jadakiss collaboration.

