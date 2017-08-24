Former heavyweight champion George Foreman ruffled some feathers this week when he called Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest and Kevin Durant’s refusal to visit the White House unpatriotic, and in the next breath praised Donald Trump.

The 68-year-old spoke with the hosts of the right-wing Offended America podcast and concluded that the unsigned NFL quarterback and the NBA player don’t have an accurate concept of what it means to be a patriot, because they weren’t raised around any.

“[Kaepernick and Durant] haven’t been brought up with people who were patriotic to even point them in the right direction,” Foreman, creator of the George Foreman Grill, said. “Some of them are trying to make a point; it’s like, ‘Look at me, I’m trying to say something. You gotta respect that, too.’ “

When asked his thoughts on Kaep’s protest, Foreman said that from his vantage point it comes across as self-serving.

“We didn’t realize that just because you become a champion doesn’t mean you become Muhammad Ali, so a lot of us started doing things to get some attention so people would praise us, or hate us, or talk about us like they did Muhammad Ali. Some of us never got it. Now the ’60s started the trend. Today, there’s nothing to say about anyone. A lot of guys say, ‘I’ve got all this money but nobody knows me, so let me say something like Muhammad Ali and maybe I’ll be different,’ and that’s all that is. I don’t pay much attention to what kids do.”

After calling Durant a “sore loser” for not wanting to visit the White House, a conclusion he came to after rehashing a story of him being angry that 1968 Democratic nominee Hubert Humphrey lost against Richard Nixon, Foreman praised Trump for getting him out of bankruptcy in 1991.

“I knew him as a big promoter,” Foreman said. “He put on the big show which is still, record-wise, the top-drawing percentage of people for a pay-per-view. We fought in Atlantic City, Evander Holyfield and myself, and we brought the people in, and I was broke, too! Bankrupt, and he put me back. He wrote those checks which put me on the wealthy side again, so I’ll always be grateful.”