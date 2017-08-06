It seems as if Jordan Peele is in the business of winning, and business is good. It’s just been announced that Peele’s indie horror flick Get Out is now officially the most profitable film of 2017, and to celebrate we’re all going to have rum and cokes at this new place called Club Trump inside the sunken place.

Kidding. We’re totally kidding.

READ Review: Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Examines The Plight Of Black Men In A Horrifying Way

According to The Wrap, Get Out made $217 million in profits along with a 630 percent return on investment, which is dope AF, but here’s some context to show you just how dope AF this actually is. Get Out earned $250 million worldwide. Peele’s film about being a black man in America cost $4.5 million to make with an estimated $30 million in marketing. So if you do the math (don’t forget to carry the one) Peele walked away earning a smooth $217 million.

Get Out also still boasts a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, along with having the honor of being the highest grossing original screenplay, a title which formally belonged to The Blair Witch project.

READ Jordan Peele Secures Deal With Universal Pictures, Working On Follow-Up To ‘Get Out’

Since Brother Peele proved himself, Universal Pictures inked a two-year deal with the comic and it was announced he’s working on a follow up with a budget way bigger than $4.5 million used to create his first film.

“I am thrilled to continue the work we started together on Get Out — pushing the boundaries of storytelling, not only on the next film but with all of Monkeypaw’s future projects,” the 38-year-old writer-director said in a statement.”

Congrats to Jordan Peele and the entire Get Out cast and crew.