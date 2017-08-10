Atlanta’s Gillies Enlists CyHi The Prynce, Project Pat, Bobby V, & More For His ‘A.L.O.T.’ Album

Atlanta is bubbling with talented rappers outside of the trap, just waiting in the shadows for his or her time to shine. Today (June 9), wordsmith Gillies makes his own tidal waves from the ATL with his brand-new project, A.L.O.T.

“There is not a whole, whole lot more I can say here, y’all,” Gillies said about the album in an email. “Just listen. It’s all there. My frustrations, my fears, my love, my arrogance, my dreams, MY LIFE. Maybe yours too.”

A.L.O.T. holds 12 brand-new records, including standouts like “Boxing with God” and “Runtelldat.” The LP also features G.O.O.D Music’s CyHi The Prynce, O.G. Maco, King Los, Project Pat, Bobby V, and more.

Stream Gillies’ A.L.O.T. album here.