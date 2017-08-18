‘Girls Trip’ Surpasses $100 Million Mark, Makes History
Girls Trip, the breakout hit of the summer, has made history. The raunchy comedy has surpassed the $100 million mark, making it the first film starring, written by, directed and produced by African-Americans to achieve the feat.
The producers are Will Packer and Malcolm D. Lee (who also directed), the writers are Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, and the film’s stars are Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.
Those involved in the film have been celebrating its successes on social media since the milestone was announced. Congrats to the Girls Trip cast and crew!
Much ❤️ to @willpowerpacker and @malcolmdlee for hiring a black woman to write this. Sometimes all we need is the opportunity. #honored https://t.co/wQbMu9iY96
— Tracy Y. Oliver (@TracyYOliver) August 18, 2017
Four brown girls did what they said couldn’t be done!!!! Salute Queens 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/wmX3U2xVhb
— Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) August 17, 2017
This is amazing!!! So proud of the entire #GirlsTrip team! We are so thankful to everyone who came out and supported us ❤️️❤️️❤️️ pic.twitter.com/BwfAusalVL
— Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) August 18, 2017
What a beautiful thing to witness.https://t.co/zie2OzcQ2Y
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) August 18, 2017
