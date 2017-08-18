‘Girls Trip’ Surpasses $100 Million Mark, Makes History

Girls Trip, the breakout hit of the summer, has made history. The raunchy comedy has surpassed the $100 million mark, making it the first film starring, written by, directed and produced by African-Americans to achieve the feat.

The producers are Will Packer and Malcolm D. Lee (who also directed), the writers are Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, and the film’s stars are Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

Those involved in the film have been celebrating its successes on social media since the milestone was announced. Congrats to the Girls Trip cast and crew!

 

