Girls Trip, the breakout hit of the summer, has made history. The raunchy comedy has surpassed the $100 million mark, making it the first film starring, written by, directed and produced by African-Americans to achieve the feat.

READ: ‘Girls Trip’ Soars To $30 Million In First Weekend Sales

The producers are Will Packer and Malcolm D. Lee (who also directed), the writers are Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, and the film’s stars are Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

Those involved in the film have been celebrating its successes on social media since the milestone was announced. Congrats to the Girls Trip cast and crew!

Much ❤️ to @willpowerpacker and @malcolmdlee for hiring a black woman to write this. Sometimes all we need is the opportunity. #honored https://t.co/wQbMu9iY96 — Tracy Y. Oliver (@TracyYOliver) August 18, 2017

Four brown girls did what they said couldn’t be done!!!! Salute Queens 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/wmX3U2xVhb — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) August 17, 2017

We Did it Beautiful Black women are funny and can bring people out the house to the theaters . Idk but I feel like this is History #girlstripmovie #sheready A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Aug 17, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

This is amazing!!! So proud of the entire #GirlsTrip team! We are so thankful to everyone who came out and supported us ❤️️❤️️❤️️ pic.twitter.com/BwfAusalVL — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) August 18, 2017

What a beautiful thing to witness.https://t.co/zie2OzcQ2Y — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) August 18, 2017

READ: Premiere: Dina Makes The Goal Of ‘Girls Trip’ Very Clear