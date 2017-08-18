Newcomer Gizzle Combines Hunger And Skill On New EP, ‘Lady G Da Real Deal’

Top-notch songwriters are a blessing to the music industry, and ear candy to fans. One of the game’s most effective and clever scribes is the burgeoning artist that goes by the name Gizzle.

Hailing from South Central, L.A., Gizzle has racked up songwriting credits on songs with the likes of Puff Daddy, Kanye West, Travi$ Scott, T.I., Lupe Fiasco, Ty Dolla $ign, among others.

Gizzle continues to search for her comfy spot in this crowded music game. Coming off the release of her 7 Days In Atlanta EP earlier this year, Gizzle returns with a brand new EP titled, Lady G Da Real Deal. The three-song EP touches on encouraging topics such as combining drive with divine intervention (“God MC”), passion for her craft (“Road 2 Success”), and being conscious of herself (“Man World”).

If you’re into mature hip-hop covers an array of subjects combined with superb songwriting, dig into Gizzle. She’s definitely worth your time.

Stream all three songs below.

“God MC”



“Road 2 Success”



“Man World”

