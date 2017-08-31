As the death toll of Hurricane Harvey victims continues to rise, one story has struck an emotional chord with many. Rescuers on Tuesday (Aug.29) found 3-year-old Jordyn Grace shivering from hypothermia as she clung to her mother’s lifeless body.

“Mama was saying her prayers,” little Jordyn said to relative Antionette Logan.

According to reports, a witness told Capt. Brad Penisson of the fire-rescue department in Beaumont, Texas Jordyn’s mother Colette Sulcer abandoned her vehicle which was located at flooded parking lot. As she held little Jordyn and tried to walk to safety, the powerful current from a nearby drainage canal swept them both away.

“Jordyn told me they were in the yucky water for quite a while,” Logan, 38 said. “It’s a tragedy that her mama died, but it’s a miracle that Jordyn survived.”

Since news of Jordyn’s rescue, writer, documentarian and activist Michael Skolnik launched a Go Fund Me account to raise donations for the toddler and at the time of this post are nearing the $75,000 mark with the goal of earning $100,000.

I have a four year old beautiful son, Mateo Ali, who is sleeping next to his mother tonight. I can’t even imagine what it is like… PLEASE. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) August 31, 2017

At least 37 deaths have been reported, with many residents in Texas still waiting to be rescued. To donate to Jordyn Grace’s Go Fund Me, Click HERE