Goldlink takes it to the club in his “Mediation” video which features the magnetic songstress Jazmine Sullivan and production from the groovy KAYTRANADA. As the night begins to bubble, drama ensues and things get sticky for a hot second on the dancefloor. Before things escalate, however, the smooth operator finesses his way into a lovely young lady’s arms.

The rapper’s “Crew (Remix)” is also currently on heavy rotation across radio stations worldwide. Both tracks are set to be included on GoldLink’s forthcoming project.