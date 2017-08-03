Google’s latest Doodle subject is Dolores del Río, née Lolita Dolores Martínez Asunsolo López Negrette. She was an “iconic figure during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema” and the first major Mexican actress in Hollywood cinema.

READ: El Santo: Legendary Mexican Luchador Earns Brilliant Google Doodle

Del Río, born in Durango, Mexico, is “considered the first major Latin American crossover Hollywood star” who would go on to “pave the way for generations of actors to follow,” Google said. “A trailblazer for women in Hollywood and beyond, Dolores del Río’s legacy endures in American and Mexican cinema.”

CREDIT: Getty Images

Throughout her career, del Río of course underwent being typecast as “exotic.” She eventually returned to Mexico, where she became known as “the first lady of Mexican theater.”

READ: Nas Will Sponsor Tech Scholarships For Latinos & African Americans

“Del Río is also remembered as a philanthropist and advocate for the arts. She was the first woman to sit on the jury of the Cannes film festival. She co-founded the Society for the Protection of the Artistic Treasures of Mexico, a group dedicated to preserving historical buildings and artwork in her home country,” Google described. “In 1970, she helped open a center to provide childcare for members of the Mexican Actors Guild, which bears her name and still operates to this day.”