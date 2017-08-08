The Gorillaz sent an open invitation for all the movers and shakers of the world in their “Strobelite” video. Singer Peven Everett kills the hook and shows up to show these other busters exactly how he gets down in the club.

READ: Gorillaz Long Awaited ‘Humanz’ Album Is Finally Here

As far as cameos, De La Soul’s Posdnuos, Vince Staples, and Savages’ Jehnny Beth are just handful of names that make appearances. The vibrant video was directed by the group’s close friend “Raoul Skinbeck.”

Fans can pick up the Gorillaz’ Humanz album on all streaming platforms.