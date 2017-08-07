Gucci Mane and Chris Brown take a cue from Kung Fu Kenny in their new “Tone It Down” video. Thankfully, things remain peaceful, though.

Diving into a night filled with figures from the far east, the fellas make a few ties to the Asian underworld. The eye catching new flick was directed by Eif Rivera.

“Tone It Down” is available now on all streaming platforms.