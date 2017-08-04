What’s the key to all your entrepreneurial dreams? Shoe game has to be proper. At least that’s what Gucci Mane and Footaction are peddling. The Atlanta rapper collaborated with the footwear imprint to launch the “Summer Hustle” campaign, aimed at helping others extend their summer funds.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, this industry is competitive, and one thing all artists share is the mentality of always being about our hustle,” Gucci voiced in a press release. “Whether that means grinding away at our music or staying one step ahead when it comes to the latest looks, we’re all on the same wave of pushing ourselves to the next level.”

Y’all, if nothing else, it’s pretty hilarious. Check it out up top.