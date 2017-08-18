Gucci Mane Announces New Album And Delivers New Song With Migos, “I Get The Bag”

New music from Gucci Mane is no longer a surprise. The Atlanta-bred records music at an inhumane pace.

Well, news hit the ‘Net today (Aug. 18) that the 36-year-old rapper will release a brand new album titled, Mr. Davis on Sept. 15. Along with the announcement of Gucci’s new effort, the 1017 CEO delivered a collaboration with Migos on “I Get The Bag.”

The self-produced track, finds Gucci and his fellow ATLiens engaging in grandstanding lyrics about their material blessings, foreign women, and European cars.

With Gucci coming in on the second verse, he raps:

“I know that you niggas gettin’ sick of me/These chains on my neck cost a mil’ a piece/’I won’t even like to freestyle for free/I put in the key and I ride the beat/I won’t even come out the house for free/I pay a nigga to drive for me/Jay-Z couldn’t even co-sign for me/I do what I want ‘cause I’m signed to me,” raps Gucci.

Mr. Davis, which is available for pre-order now, will feature The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, Monica, ScHoolboy Q, Chris Brown, A$AP Rocky and Rico Love.

In related Gucci Mane news, the veteran rapper’s book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, hits bookstores on Sept. 19.

Stream “I Get the Bag” below on Spotify.