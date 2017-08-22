In the annual music issue of Playboy magazine, singer Halsey discusses her biracial family, “passing” for white, and why she considers herself to be a black woman.

The pop sensation, whose birth name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, was born to a white mother and black father, and she’s proud of her biracial family. But she does understand why she’s presumed to be white.

“I’m white-passing. I’ve accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about black culture that’s not mine,” she shares in Playboy’s Sept./Oct. cover story. “I’m proud to be in a biracial family, I’m proud of who I am, and I’m proud of my hair.”

The 22-year-old musician went on to share some of the “racial blips,” that she experiences “every now and then.”

“I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a black woman,” says Halsey. “So it’s been weird navigating that. When I was growing up I didn’t know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney.”

She also spoke about people’s reaction to learning that she biracial, “white guilt,” and living in “bubble” in Los Angeles.

“White guilt is funny, but this is a really hard time for white allies. People don’t want to do too much but want to do enough, and in my bubble of Los Angeles I’m surrounded by a lot of good people with a lot of good intentions, “ she adds. “But as I learned in this past election, my bubble is just a small fraction of how this country operates. That is ultimately my greatest frustration with the public perception of any sort of activism: the mentality of ‘Well, it’s not affecting me.’ Open your f*cking eyes.”

