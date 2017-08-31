Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Thursday (Aug. 31) the department may scrap plans to place famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. The decision to have Tubman on the bill was finalized under the Obama administration, yet Mnuchin told CNBC he’s not focused on the planned currency changes and would not commit on whether or not he’s proceeding with them.

“It’s not something that I’m focused on at the moment” Mnuchin said. “The issues of why we change it will be primarily related to what we need to do for security purposes.”

Munchin said the primary reason the treasury department changes the designs of bills is to cut down on counterfeiting, which is something the Obama administration specified when the announcement to replace Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill was announced last April.

Along with changes to the $20 bill, the $10 and the $5 would also be experiencing a face lift of sorts. New designs for the back of the $10 were slated to feature leaders of the suffrage movement, while the $5 bill would feature pivotal moments from the Civil Rights moments at the Lincoln memorial.

When Twitter learned of the treasury department’s plans, digital eyes rolled.