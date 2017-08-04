After allowing the very first black graduation in the school’s history, Harvard is taking more steps to diversify its student body. In another first for the ivy league institution, the majority of this year’s incoming freshman belong to a minority groups.

According to Boston Globe, half of the incoming students include African-Americans, Hispanics, Asian-Americans, Native Americans, and Native Hawaiians, reports the Boston Globe.The number is up almost 50 percent from 2015.

Out of nearly 40,000 applications, only 2,038 students were admitted into Harvard’s class of 2021.

“To become leaders in our diverse society, students must have the ability to work with people from different backgrounds, life experiences, and perspectives. Harvard remains committed to enrolling diverse classes of students,” Rachael Dane, a spokeswoman for the university said. “Harvard’s admissions process considers each applicant as a whole person, and we review many factors, consistent with the legal standards established by the US Supreme Court.”

The diversity expansion effort comes amid a recent New York Times report exposing the Justice Department’s reported probe into discrimination against white college applicants. The Times obtained an internal announcement revealing that the DOJ’ civil rights division is prepping“investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.”

