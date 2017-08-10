Thanks to the film Hidden Figures, a new publicly funded exchange program will offer opportunities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math to more than 50 women around the world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, #HiddenNoMore builds off the momentum of the film, which highlighted three African-American NASA mathematicians who helped launch a man into space.

Through the program, “participants will travel in October to Washington, where Fox will welcome them with a screening at National Geographic. After that, the women will break into subgroups and spend three weeks meeting with organizations across the U.S., including universities and the Girl Scouts, that promote STEM for women and girls.”

“This movie has taken on a life of its own and sparked things we’ve never seen before,” says Liba Rubenstein, head of social impact for 21st Century Fox. “From a social-impact perspective, the enduring relevance of this film means there has been no end to the demand for partnerships.”