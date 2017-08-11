Hip-Hop Around The World: Stunning Images Across New York, Japan, Cuba And More
August 11, 1973 marks the birth of hip-hop, when DJ Kool Herc held a back-to-school party at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the South Bronx. He first introduced “the break” when he used two turntables instead of one to extend the instrumental break, allowing people to dance longer, which later became known as “breakdancing.” The MC, graffiti writing, b-boys and b-girls, and hip-hop fashion were eventually interwoven into the culture just as emphatically.
Since its humble inception, a product of black and brown people from some of the most marginalized communities in the country at the time (and arguably ’til this day), rap music has gone on to touch the lives and homes of people from all backgrounds, in cities all around the world. Not only did hip-hop quickly become a global phenomenon in mere decades, but on July 18, 2017, the genre became the most consumed in the country, surpassing rock music for the first time in U.S. history.
And while rap music is on its millionth transition even as we speak, the very fundamental tethers of hip-hop culture has and continues to politically, socioeconomically, culturally, musically and educationally impact neighborhoods across the globe. Here are 19 stunning images of hip-hop around the world:
1) Cairo, Egypt | 2014
2) United Kingdom | 1984
3) Tokyo, Japan | 1986
4) Mumbai, India | 2012
5) South Bank, London
6) Paris, France | 1998
7) Bronx, New York | 1975
8) Atlanta, Georgia | 1998
9) Cape Town, South Africa | 2002
10) Mindanao, Philippines
11) Centro Habana, Cuba | 2007
12) London, United Kingdom | 1983
13) New York, New York | 2003
14) Johannesburg, South Africa | 2002
15) Chengdu, China | 2005
16) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | 2014
17) Notting Hill, London | 2002
18) Miami, Florida | 2001
19) Colombia | 2012