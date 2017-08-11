August 11, 1973 marks the birth of hip-hop, when DJ Kool Herc held a back-to-school party at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the South Bronx. He first introduced “the break” when he used two turntables instead of one to extend the instrumental break, allowing people to dance longer, which later became known as “breakdancing.” The MC, graffiti writing, b-boys and b-girls, and hip-hop fashion were eventually interwoven into the culture just as emphatically.

READ: Google Celebrates 44 Years Of Hip-Hop With Mix And Scratch Interactive Doodle

Since its humble inception, a product of black and brown people from some of the most marginalized communities in the country at the time (and arguably ’til this day), rap music has gone on to touch the lives and homes of people from all backgrounds, in cities all around the world. Not only did hip-hop quickly become a global phenomenon in mere decades, but on July 18, 2017, the genre became the most consumed in the country, surpassing rock music for the first time in U.S. history.

READ: Hip-Hop Becomes Most Popular Genre In Music For First Time In U.S. History

And while rap music is on its millionth transition even as we speak, the very fundamental tethers of hip-hop culture has and continues to politically, socioeconomically, culturally, musically and educationally impact neighborhoods across the globe. Here are 19 stunning images of hip-hop around the world:

1) Cairo, Egypt | 2014

CREDIT: Getty Images

2) United Kingdom | 1984

CREDIT: Getty Images

3) Tokyo, Japan | 1986

CREDIT: Getty Images

4) Mumbai, India | 2012

CREDIT: Getty Images

5) South Bank, London

CREDIT: Getty Images

6) Paris, France | 1998

CREDIT: Getty Images

7) Bronx, New York | 1975

CREDIT: Getty Images

8) Atlanta, Georgia | 1998

CREDIT: Getty Images

9) Cape Town, South Africa | 2002

CREDIT: Getty Images

10) Mindanao, Philippines

CREDIT: Getty Images

11) Centro Habana, Cuba | 2007

CREDIT: Getty Images

12) London, United Kingdom | 1983

CREDIT: Getty Images

13) New York, New York | 2003

CREDIT: Getting Images

14) Johannesburg, South Africa | 2002

CREDIT: Getty Images

15) Chengdu, China | 2005

CREDIT: Getty Images

16) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | 2014

CREDIT: Getty Images

17) Notting Hill, London | 2002

CREDIT: Getty Images

18) Miami, Florida | 2001

CREDIT: Getty Images

19) Colombia | 2012