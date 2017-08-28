Rescue officials have estimated nearly 30,000 Houston residents will be forced to evacuate their homes and relocate to various shelters after Hurricane Harvey incited dangerous flooding throughout the city. While reports have stated thousands of residents have been rescued from the tropical storm, there is still a lot more action that needs to be done.

In response to the devastating natural disaster, hip-hop is rallying together to donate, support, and aid Houston as it continues to recover its city. Drake, whom has often regarded H-Town as his second home, has spoken out on Instagram, vowing to help in any way possible. Kevin Hart also posted a video, calling upon others to leap into action.

Check out what rappers, celebrities, and influencers had to say on social media below.

We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Praying for the people of Houston today. These images are heartbreaking. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 28, 2017

Texas needs everybody more than ever. We gon get thru this and bounce back stronger than ever — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 28, 2017

My heart goes out to Houston 💕 gonna see what I can do to help. Send all suggestions my way. — syd (@internetsyd) August 28, 2017

Pray For Houston 🙏 — Sno (@Jeezy) August 28, 2017

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:36am PDT