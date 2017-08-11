Google launches their latest doodle, a pair of interactive turntables that lets you mix and scratch records in honor of hip-hop’s 44th birthday. Friday August 11, 2018 marks 44 years since the genesis of rap music, which took place at the historic site of 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the South Bronx.

DJ Kool Herc, who was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica before migrating to New York at 12, threw a back-to-school party in the Bronx back in 1973, introducing what we know as “the break.” Using two turntables, he extended the instrumental break, allowing people to dance longer, which later became known as “breakdancing.” The rest, as they say, is history.

Narrated by hip-hop pioneer and filmmaker Fab 5 Freddy, here’s a very brief and perhaps oversimplified, but still cool history of the birth of hip-hop, which is now a global phenomenon and the most consumed genre in the United States.