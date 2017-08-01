Hoodrich Pablo Juan Recruits Lil Uzi Vert For “Zombamafoo (Remix)”

One of Atlanta’s hottest rising rappers, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, recently released his Hoodwolf mixtape, which contains the energized track “Zombamafoo.” This week, the burgeoning MC returns with the song’s remix featuring Philly’s Lil Uzi Vert.

With Danny Wolf, Ronny J and DJ Spinz behind the song’s instrumental, Hoodrich and Uzi take turns rapping over blaring 808s.

“Living my life just like everything golden/When I say that I’m talking about the Rollie/Ni**a talk sh*t, I put a hole in him slowly/Say you getting money then you got to show me,” raps Lil Uzi Vert.

Pablo Juan’s rise in the rap game came pretty fast. After dropping his first mixtape, Designer Drugz, back in 2015, the Newark, New Jersey–born’s music has become a mainstay on the underground circuit.

Stream “Zombamafoo” below.

