A Houston mother having reached her breaking point blasted a CNNN reporter Tuesday (Aug. 29) for what she deemed as a lack of sensitivity. Identified only as Danielle, the Hurricane Harvey victim cursed at CNN’s Rosa Flores during a live broadcast.

“Y’all trying to interview people during their worst times, like that’s not the smartest thing to do,” Danielle said with her children nearby.

The interview occurred at a Houston shelter just before 1PM central time. Danielle explained initially her and her children waited 36 hours to be rescued but no one arrived. “We did the white flags and everything — and nobody came,” Danielle said fighting back tears.

She then explained that she and the kids left their home and walked through floodwater to a nearby gas station and stayed there until help arrived. However, understandably and visibly distraught Danielle didn’t hold back when slamming Flores for her persistent questions in the thick of devastation.

“People are really breaking down and y’all sitting here with cameras and microphones trying to ask us what the f–k is wrong with us, and you really trying to understand with the microphone still in my face!” Danielle shouted. “With me shivering cold, with my kids wet! And you’re still putting a microphone in my face!”

Watch the emotional segment below.