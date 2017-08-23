Alongside the corner of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta rests the honorary street, Xernona Clayton Way. The name may not ring as loudly as Rosa Parks or Assata Shakur, but it’s a name that helped shaped the direction of the Civil Rights Movement.

READ In Defense Of The Lady Gaga’s Of The World, Why Clap Back At An Ally?

A planner by nature, Clayton assisted Dr. Martin Luther King in putting together the now legendary Southern Christian Leadership Conference’s 10th anniversary convention. Insult after racial insult came the duo’s way as they were kicked out of hotels who refused to host their event.

“‘You’re the problem. We don’t like your kind coming here,’” were just some of the insults Clayton shared with spoken word artist Tarriona “Tank” Ball about the journey. Thanks to the strength of persistence, Dr. King and Ms. Clayton came across the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, which at the time wasn’t the most visually alluring space.

Before walking in Clayton recalled Dr. King saying, “Hopefully, this the hotel of hope.” The hotel welcomed King, Clayton and the SCLC family, making it the first hotel brand to accommodate people of color. They continued to host the conventions despite criticism from other businesses who couldn’t fathom the power of the black voice or dollar.

CREDIT: Wikipedia

Fifty years later, the Hyatt Regency is looking back on that moment and its message of togetherness for their World of Hyatt campaign. Inspired by Clayton’s recollections and Dr. King’s “Where Do We Go From Here?” speech, Tank penned “Come Together,” a visual poem directed by Simon Benjamin and powered by the MullenLowe agency.

Released last week (Aug. 16), the brand along with its muses opened up about the power of education and gems our ancestors posses.

Moments after meeting Clayton for the first time Tank appeared full. “There were things I read about her that didn’t compare to listening to a living breathing person that was in the room, that made the calls, that got the flowers, that stared discrimination in the face,” Tank shared with VIBE.

“I feel severely connected to her. The poem has purpose now, it has legs, it’s got heart. It’s got to move something, it has to go somewhere.” Before knowing the full context of the project, Tank says speaking to Clayton provided her with patience, communication and after a long pause, perspective.

CREDIT: Hyatt Regency

“It’s vital to the progression of where we want to go,” she says of speaking and listening to our elders. “For people who scream ‘white privilege,’ you don’t know that you have black privilege. To be able to walk into a resturant without someone tripping on you, that’s a privilege. Somebody gave that you because they fought for it. You have privilege as well and as long as your focusing on one kind, you won’t see your very own. Talking to her, I felt mine.”

“I think those of us who are still around are trying to get the younger generation to see there’s still more to do.” – Xernona Clayton

Imitating Clayton’s gentle but debonair tone, she shared another act of discrimination Clayton faced by a white chef. “She told me, ‘We went to school and we just wanted a burger, and he took out this knife and presented it to us,’” she said. “You don’t realize how what somebody else did for you equates to the privileges you have today. You weren’t just born into this without anyone shedding some kind of blood, some type of sweat.”

Clayton’s old age doesn’t limit her power. The 86-year-old pulls me me close as we talk about the Black Lives Matter movement and the importance of bridging the gap between yesterday and today’s voices. While working with Dr. King, Clayton says she wasn’t as radical as people may believe.

“I wasn’t there to fight a cause. I was there to plan a convention but in the process, I saw [white people] weren’t free of some kind of guilt but got the treatment I wanted,” she said. “We really just wanted equal treatment.” Clayton was not only King’s right hand woman during the SCLC days, but also during the Selma to Montgomery marches.

“Dr. King never took to the streets without a plan,” she said. “Part of my job was helping with planning. Safety was our biggest problem because they were opposed to the movement.” Clayton wants young people to know that their battle to resistance isn’t the same color as hers, but bares the same images. “I’m encouraged these days by young people who are seriously interested in doing things to help make this a better world,” she added.

“Maybe young people don’t feel the same urgency because back in the day, being black was an issue period. My thing is even when someone doesn’t know what to do, the willing and want to do something makes me feel encouraged.”

READ V Books: Prof. Tera Hunter Explores The Meaning Of Slave Marriages In New Book, ‘Bound In Wedlock’

Clayton feels quite alright about her legacy. The word recognition doesn’t hold a vast meaning in her world, but she’s thrilled be apart of history.

“I was a part of the progress, but I didn’t make the sacrifice–the supreme sacrifice– I’m still living,” she said with a brief pause. “I have a strong obligation to keep moving. Keep it going, stay alive because there haven’t been many people who made it. I think those of us who are still around are trying to get the younger generation to see there’s still more to do.”

“You can solve “that” problem but you can name another. Racism is a reality. Discrimination is a reality. Opportunity is unequal. Gender pay gaps are still a thing. When it comes to women, we still don’t have out real rights. There’s still a way to go.”

As for her experience with the Hyatt Regency, Clayton explains how their blueprint of simple customer service made history in itself. “It’s a friendly place where every customer is treated the same,” she said. “If they pull out the welcome mat for one person, they’re pulling it out for everyone.”

CREDIT: YouTube

Clayton and Tank are hopeful the poem’s mission of civil rights and togetherness keeps the movement above the current political climate.

“It’s purposeful, it’s beautiful and successful,” Tank says gleefully. “It’s successful in what it’’s trying to say and successful in talking about what happened, but not staying there so we can truly go someplace else. It touches all of these things. I hope it touches who it’s supposed to touch.”

Watch Clayton and Tank’s conversations as well as “Come Together” above.

Find out more about Hyatt Regency’s World of Hyatt platform here.

READ One Africa Music Fest Returns To NYC With Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wale, Cassper Nyovest And More