Ibeyi’s eponymous debut album grappled with a heavy past. One that involved familial death, cultural origins and roots. The French-Cuban globetrotters have since completed a world of milestones, including but not limited to collaborating with the likes of Beyoncé and Alvin Ailey, and landing various esteemed magazine covers.

After releasing a lead single, “Away Away,” Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé Díaz are back to announce Ash, their sophomore LP. The record tackles everything from womanhood and spirituality, to activism and racism, while weaving Ibeyi’s unique fusion of contemporary hip-hop and pop electronic with traditional sounds of Yorùbá.

CREDIT: Courtesy Images

Along with their announcement comes a brand new video for “Deathless,” which features Kamasi Washington and is directed by Ed Morris (director of the fan-favorite, “River”). “Deathless” is a poignant response to a lived injustice at the hands of French law enforcement, where Lisa-Kaindé was wrongfully arrested at 16.

“I was writing Deathless as an anthem for everybody!” Lisa-Kaindé said. “For every minority. For everybody that feels that they are nothing, that feels small, that feels not cared about and I want them to listen to our song and for three minutes feel large, powerful, deathless. I have a huge amount of respect for people who fought for, what I think, are my rights today and if we all sing together ‘we are deathless, ’they will be living through us into a better world.”

The visuals aptly compliment the sentiment behind the song, as the twins are seen giving birth to one another, over and over again. Which could be interpreted as a powerful testament to the historical perseverance and resilience of a black and indigenous people.

Ash is set for release on Sept. 29 via XL Recordings.

—

Ibeyi 2017 tour dates:

9/30 Sannois, FR EMB

10/4 Feyzin, FR L’Épicerie Moderne

10/5 Strasbourg, FR La Laiterie

10/6 Lille, FR L’aéronef

10/11 Rennes, FR L’Étage

10/12 Nantes, FR Stéréolux

10/18 Bristol, UK Thekla

10/19 London, UK Shoreditch Town Hall

10/20 Manchester, UK Band On The Wall

10/28 Miami, FL North Beach Bandshell *

10/30 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse *

11/1 Washington D.C. 9:30 Club *

11/4 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer *

11/5 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel *

11/6 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre *

11/7 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Hall *

11/9 Detroit, MI Magic Stick *

11/11 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café *

11/14 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre *

11/15 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom *

11/16 Portland, OR Revolution Hall *

11/18 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore *

11/19 Los Angeles, CA Theatre at the Ace Hotel *

11/24 Paris, FR Casino de Paris (Festival Inrocks)

12/2 Cologne, DE Club Bahnhof Ehernfeld

12/3 Berlin, DE Lido

12/4 Hamburg, DE Knust

12/5 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso Noord

12/7 Leuven, BE Het Depot

*theMIND will open as support on all North American dates