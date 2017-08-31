Ibeyi Announce New Album ‘Ash’, Release Haunting Video For “Deathless”
Ibeyi’s eponymous debut album grappled with a heavy past. One that involved familial death, cultural origins and roots. The French-Cuban globetrotters have since completed a world of milestones, including but not limited to collaborating with the likes of Beyoncé and Alvin Ailey, and landing various esteemed magazine covers.
After releasing a lead single, “Away Away,” Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé Díaz are back to announce Ash, their sophomore LP. The record tackles everything from womanhood and spirituality, to activism and racism, while weaving Ibeyi’s unique fusion of contemporary hip-hop and pop electronic with traditional sounds of Yorùbá.
Along with their announcement comes a brand new video for “Deathless,” which features Kamasi Washington and is directed by Ed Morris (director of the fan-favorite, “River”). “Deathless” is a poignant response to a lived injustice at the hands of French law enforcement, where Lisa-Kaindé was wrongfully arrested at 16.
“I was writing Deathless as an anthem for everybody!” Lisa-Kaindé said. “For every minority. For everybody that feels that they are nothing, that feels small, that feels not cared about and I want them to listen to our song and for three minutes feel large, powerful, deathless. I have a huge amount of respect for people who fought for, what I think, are my rights today and if we all sing together ‘we are deathless, ’they will be living through us into a better world.”
The visuals aptly compliment the sentiment behind the song, as the twins are seen giving birth to one another, over and over again. Which could be interpreted as a powerful testament to the historical perseverance and resilience of a black and indigenous people.
Ash is set for release on Sept. 29 via XL Recordings.
Ibeyi 2017 tour dates:
9/30 Sannois, FR EMB
10/4 Feyzin, FR L’Épicerie Moderne
10/5 Strasbourg, FR La Laiterie
10/6 Lille, FR L’aéronef
10/11 Rennes, FR L’Étage
10/12 Nantes, FR Stéréolux
10/18 Bristol, UK Thekla
10/19 London, UK Shoreditch Town Hall
10/20 Manchester, UK Band On The Wall
10/28 Miami, FL North Beach Bandshell *
10/30 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse *
11/1 Washington D.C. 9:30 Club *
11/4 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer *
11/5 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel *
11/6 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre *
11/7 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Hall *
11/9 Detroit, MI Magic Stick *
11/11 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café *
11/14 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre *
11/15 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom *
11/16 Portland, OR Revolution Hall *
11/18 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore *
11/19 Los Angeles, CA Theatre at the Ace Hotel *
11/24 Paris, FR Casino de Paris (Festival Inrocks)
12/2 Cologne, DE Club Bahnhof Ehernfeld
12/3 Berlin, DE Lido
12/4 Hamburg, DE Knust
12/5 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso Noord
12/7 Leuven, BE Het Depot
*theMIND will open as support on all North American dates