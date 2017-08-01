During an interview with Cassius to promote his new film The Dark Tower, Idris Elba was prompted with a deep and inquisitive question: If he was DJ’ing a party at Times Square and had to choose between DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” and Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” during his 1 a.m. set, which song would he play next?

The actor’s (and actual part-time DJ’s) answer? The summer anthem from the Bronx-bred MC that’s currently one of the “hottest in the streets.”

“Cardi, straight in,” Elba said with a laugh. The musician and television personality tweeted out the video, thanking Elba for the support of her song.

I’m so proud of my self :’)Idris Elba thank you !!! pic.twitter.com/EP5hziyWXp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 1, 2017

The Vibe VIVA cover star’s latest song is currently sitting pretty at number 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 and recently bested Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” on the Apple Music Charts. The Jwhite Did It–produced track is off her Gangsta B**ch Music Volume 2 mixtape and draws inspiration from Florida rapper Kodak Black.

