On a lazy summer, Sunday afternoon Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey decipher the difference between a good and bad guy. Is there really a difference? This conundrum, some may argue, is the exact premise of their new film, Dark Tower.

The movie—which hit theaters on August 4—is part of an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower books. In the film, Elba plays the hero Roland Deschain, a gunslinger who is in a never ending battle with Walter (McConaughey).

Their battle stems from Roland’s dedication to stopping Walter, the man in black, from dismantling the dark tower, which in turn holds the whole universe together. In the midst of their battle, there’s Jake (Tom Taylor), arguably the film’s main character—a teenager that has discovered he has special powers who then enters the mid-world where his co-stars inhabit. Roland serves as a sort of hero to Jake, as they are both tasked with defeating Walter and saving the universe.

Perched on a terrace located in New York City’s The Whitby Hotel, McConaughey and Elba discuss the difference between good and evil and deconstruct America’s notion of mental health.

Spoiler alert: Jake gets called crazy for his super powers while he was still living in present day New York City.